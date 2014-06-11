Springtime Auroras Dance in Vermont Night Sky (Photo)

Astrophotographer Brian Drourr took this amazing photo of the northern lights on June 8, 2014 from Champlain Valley, Vermont.

This gorgeous image of a springtime aurora was captured in northern Vermont.

Astrophotographer Brian Drourr took this image on June 8, 2014 from Champlain Valley, Vermont. Drourr was attempting to take an image of the foreground, what he thought was a pack of horses.

"I thought I was sneaking up on real horses only to find these amazing sculptures in this field. (You) just never know what you’re going to find roaming the back roads of VT at night aurora hunting," Drourr wrote in an email to Space.com. [Amazing Auroras of 2014 (Photos)]

