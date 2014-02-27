Northern Lights Photos: Amazing Aurora Views of 2014

Aurora Seen from the International Space Station

Alexander Gerst (via Twitter as @Astro_Alex)

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst of Germany tweeted a photograph of an auroral display taken from the International Space Station on Sept. 2, 2014.

Flying Through an Aurora

Alexander Gerst (via Twitter as @Astro_Alex)

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst of Germany tweeted a photograph showing the view from the International Space Station flying through an aurora on Aug. 29, 2014.

International Space Station, the Moon, and Aurora

Alexander Gerst (via Twitter as @Astro_Alex)

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst of Germany tweeted a photograph of the moon glowing above a green aurora taken from the International Space Station on Sept. 3, 2014.

ISS Aurora View

NASA/Swanson

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson posted a photo of an aurora taken from the International Space Station on Aug. 27, 2014.

Aurora Loop Seen from the International Space Station

Reid Wiseman (via Twitter as ‏@astro_reid)

Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted a photo of a huge auroral loop on Aug. 27, 2014. Wiseman was aboard the International Space Station at the time.

Aurora Curves Over the Earth

Reid Wiseman (via Twitter as ‏@astro_reid)

Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted a photo of an aurora on Aug. 27, 2014, taken from the International Space Station.

'Amazing' Aurora Seen from the International Space Station

Reid Wiseman (via Twitter as ‏@astro_reid)

Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted a photo of an aurora which he described as "AMAZING" on Aug. 27, 2014, taken from the International Space Station.

Aurora, Dragon, and Earth

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

A wish-bone shaped display of Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean serves as a very colorful backdrop for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft which is docked to the International Space Station, 226 miles above Earth. Earth's horizon divides the scene horizontally between the blackness of space and the dark portion of the planet. The photograph was taken by one of the Expedition 39 crew members aboard the orbital outpost. Image released April 26, 2014.

Aurora Over Alaska

Astrophotographer Dora Miller sent in a photo of an auroral display over Alaska, taken April 20, 2014. Miller is based in Talkeetna, AK.

Northern Lights Over Canada

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio tweeted a photo of the northern lights or aurora borealis over Canada seen from the International Space Station on April 6, 2014.

Aurora Over Yellowknife, Canada, March 29, 2014

Auroramax

Canada's automated aurora camera tweeted this photo, writing: "AURORAMAX GALLERY • Latest #photo of #aurora borealis above #Yellowknife NWT taken at 03:29 MDT on March 29, 2014. pic.twitter.com/7TAILF0ovh.”