Northern Lights Photos: Amazing Aurora Views of 2014

Aurora Seen from the International Space Station
European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst of Germany tweeted a photograph of an auroral display taken from the International Space Station on Sept. 2, 2014.
Flying Through an Aurora
European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst of Germany tweeted a photograph showing the view from the International Space Station flying through an aurora on Aug. 29, 2014.
International Space Station, the Moon, and Aurora
European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst of Germany tweeted a photograph of the moon glowing above a green aurora taken from the International Space Station on Sept. 3, 2014.
ISS Aurora View
NASA astronaut Steve Swanson posted a photo of an aurora taken from the International Space Station on Aug. 27, 2014.
Aurora Loop Seen from the International Space Station
Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted a photo of a huge auroral loop on Aug. 27, 2014. Wiseman was aboard the International Space Station at the time.
Aurora Curves Over the Earth
Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted a photo of an aurora on Aug. 27, 2014, taken from the International Space Station.
'Amazing' Aurora Seen from the International Space Station
Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted a photo of an aurora which he described as "AMAZING" on Aug. 27, 2014, taken from the International Space Station.
Aurora, Dragon, and Earth
A wish-bone shaped display of Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean serves as a very colorful backdrop for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft which is docked to the International Space Station, 226 miles above Earth. Earth's horizon divides the scene horizontally between the blackness of space and the dark portion of the planet. The photograph was taken by one of the Expedition 39 crew members aboard the orbital outpost. Image released April 26, 2014.
Aurora Over Alaska
Astrophotographer Dora Miller sent in a photo of an auroral display over Alaska, taken April 20, 2014. Miller is based in Talkeetna, AK.
Northern Lights Over Canada
NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio tweeted a photo of the northern lights or aurora borealis over Canada seen from the International Space Station on April 6, 2014.
Aurora Over Yellowknife, Canada, March 29, 2014
Canada's automated aurora camera tweeted this photo, writing: "AURORAMAX GALLERY • Latest #photo of #aurora borealis above #Yellowknife NWT taken at 03:29 MDT on March 29, 2014. pic.twitter.com/7TAILF0ovh.”