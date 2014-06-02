Best Stargazing Events of June 2014: Night Sky Maps (Gallery)

Triple Shadow Transit on Jupiter, June 2014

See what's up in the night sky for June 2014, including stargazing events and the moon's phases, in this Space.com gallery courtesy of Starry Night Software. HERE: Tuesday, June 3, 2:08–3:44 p.m. EDT. The shadows of Europa, Ganymede and Callisto will play on Jupiter’s cloud deck. Best observed from eastern Europe and the Middle East. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

First Quarter Moon, June 2014

Thursday, June 5, 4:39 p.m. EDT. The First Quarter Moon rises around 1 p.m. and sets around 2 a.m. It dominates the evening sky. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

Mars and the Moon, June 2014

Saturday, June 7, 9 p.m. EDT. The waxing gibbous moon will pass just south of the planet Mars. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

Spica and the Moon, June 2014

Sunday, June 8, dusk. The moon will pass just north of the bright star Spica in Virgo. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

Saturn and the Moon, June 2014

Tuesday, June 10, dusk. The moon will pass just south of the planet Saturn. The moon will occult Saturn as seen from southern South Africa (as seen here) and parts of the Southern Ocean. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

Double Shadow Transit on Jupiter, Jun 2014

Tuesday, June 10, 6:07–6:28 p.m. EDT. The shadows of Europa and Ganymede will cross Jupiter’s cloud deck simultaneously. Best observed from central South America. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

Full Moon, June 2014

Friday, June 13, 12:11 a.m. EDT. The Full Moon of June is known as the Corn-Planting Moon or the Strawberry Moon. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

Last Quarter Moon, June 2014

Thursday, June 19, 2:39 p.m. EDT. The Last Quarter Moon rises around 1 a.m. and sets around 1 p.m. It is most easily seen just after sunrise in the southern sky. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

Solstice, June 2014

Saturday, June 21, 6:51 a.m. EDT. The beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and winter in the Southern Hemisphere. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

Venus and the Moon, June 2014

Tuesday, June 24, dawn. The slender crescent Moon will pass just below the planet Venus. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]

Aldebaran and the Moon, June 2014

Wednesday, June 25, dawn. The moon passes just north of the bright star Aldebaran in Taurus. [See our complete June 2014 Night Sky Guide here.]