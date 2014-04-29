Trending

Beautiful Blue Bubble | Space Wallpaper

Planetary Nebula Abell 33
Astronomers using ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile have captured this eye-catching space wallpaper of planetary nebula Abell 33.
(Image: © ESO)

Astronomers using ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile have captured this eye-catching space wallpaper of planetary nebula Abell 33. Created when an aging star blew off its outer layers, this beautiful blue bubble is, by chance, aligned with a foreground star, and bears an uncanny resemblance to a diamond engagement ring. This cosmic gem is unusually symmetric, appearing to be almost perfectly circular on the sky. This image was released April 9, 2014.

