US Air Force Launches DMSP-19 Military Weather Satellite (Photos)

US Air Force DMSP-19 Weather Satellite Lifts Off

U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Tyrona Lawson

The 19th U.S. Air Force Defense Meteorological Satellite Program payload launches into space atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 at 7:46 a.m. PDT, April 3, 2014, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches DMSP-19 Weather Satellite

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the Air Force's DMSP-19 military weather satellite lifts off from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on April 3, 2014.

US Military's DMSP-19 Weather Satellite

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin employees work on DMSP-19 during final integration at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The satellite was launched April 3, 2014 continuing a 50-year weather program for the Department of Defense.

Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP-19) Launch

Bill Hartenstein/United Launch Alliance

United Launch Alliance marked the 80th successful mission with the launch of an Atlas V rocket carrying the Air Force’s Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP-19) payload on April 3, 2014, from Space Launch Complex-3.

Defense Meteorological Satellite Program Flight 19 Satellite

U.S. Air Force

The Defense Meteorological Satellite Program Flight 19 (DMSP 19) satellite will provide the military with visible and infrared cloud pictures, and will collect data on precipitation, surface temperatures, soil moisture and space weather.