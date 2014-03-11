A nearly full Rhea shines in the sunlight in this stunning space wallpaper taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft’s narrow-angle camera on Sept. 10, 2013. Rhea (949 miles, or 1,527 kilometers across) is Saturn's second largest moon. Lit terrain seen here is on the Saturn-facing hemisphere of Rhea. North on Rhea is up and rotated 43 degrees to the left.
Rhea Shines | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)
