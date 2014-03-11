Rhea Shines | Space Wallpaper

A nearly full Rhea shines in the sunlight in this stunning space wallpaper taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft’s narrow-angle camera on Sept. 10, 2013. Rhea (949 miles, or 1,527 kilometers across) is Saturn's second largest moon. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)

A nearly full Rhea shines in the sunlight in this stunning space wallpaper taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft’s narrow-angle camera on Sept. 10, 2013. Rhea (949 miles, or 1,527 kilometers across) is Saturn's second largest moon. Lit terrain seen here is on the Saturn-facing hemisphere of Rhea. North on Rhea is up and rotated 43 degrees to the left. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

