This space wallpaper is a view of the microquasar MQ1—a black hole in the galaxy M83—as it appeared to the Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3. Two lobes of hot gas, created by the pair of jets, are clearly visible on either side of the central source. Image released Feb. 27, 2014. [Full Story]
Strange Black Hole | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © W.P. Blair (JHU) & R. Soria (ICRAR-Curtin))
