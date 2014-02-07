Photos: 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and Space Travel

ISS View of Sochi During Olympics

NASA

One of the Expedition 38 crew members aboard the International Space Station downlinked this vertical 600mm night view of Sochi, Russia, which clearly shows the site of the 2014 Winter Olympics while they are just a few days under way. Fisht Stadium where the Opening Ceremonies were held on Feb. 7 is easily recognizable as the bright circular structure. This image was released Feb. 10, 2014. [Read the Full Story Behind this Photo Here]

Sochi Winter Olympics 2014 Cauldron Lighting

XXII Winter Olympic Games

Russian star athetes Irina Rodnina and Vladislav Tretiak use the Olympic torch that flew to the International Space Station to light the Olympic Cauldron in Sochi, Russia on Feb. 7, 2014. [Read the Full Story Behind This Photo Here]

Cosmonauts With Olympic Torch Outside International Space Station

Roscosmos

Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy are seen posing with the Olympic torch during a Nov. 9, 2013 spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The same torch was used to light the Olympic Cauldron in Sochi, Russia. [Read the Full Story Behind This Photo Here]

2014 Winter Olympic Ski Runs Seen form Space

NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team

The 2014 Winter Olympic ski runs may be rated double black diamond, but they're not quite as steep as they appear in this image of the skiing and snowboarding sites for the Sochi Winter Olympic Games, acquired on Jan. 4, 2014, by NASA's Terra satellite. Rosa Khutar ski resort near Sochi, Russia, is in the valley at center, and the runs are visible on the shadowed slopes on the left-hand side of the valley. [Read the Full Story Behind This Photo Here]

Black Sea Resort of Sochi, Russia Space View

NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team

The Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, is the warmest city ever to host the Winter Olympic Games, which open on Feb. 7, 2014, and run through Feb. 23. This north-looking image, acquired on Jan. 4, 2014, by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer instrument on NASA's Terra spacecraft, shows the Sochi Olympic Park Coastal Cluster, which was built for Olympic indoor sports. [Read the Full Story Behind This Photo Here]

NASA Astronauts Mastracchio and Hopkins Discuss Winter Olympics

NASA TV

NASA astronauts Rick Mastracchio and Mike Hopkins hold up an Olympic pennant in honor of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Earth from Space: 2014 Winter Olympics Slopes

DigitalGlobe

This DigitalGlobe satellite image shows the 2014 Winter Olympics event slopes in Sochi, Russia. This image was collected Jan. 2, 2014.

2014 Olympics Village View From Space

DigitalGlobe

This DigitalGlobe satellite image shows the 2014 Winter Olympics village in Sochi, Russia. This image was collected Jan. 2, 2014.

Earth from Space: 2014 Winter Olympics Village

DigitalGlobe

This DigitalGlobe satellite image shows the 2014 Winter Olympics village in Sochi, Russia. This image was collected Jan. 2, 2014.

Sochi, Russia — Site of 2014 Winter Olympics

This DigitalGlobe satellite image shows Sochi, Russia, home of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, as it appeared from space on March 17, 2013.

Olympic Torch, Space Station Crew Ready to Launch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin, Expedition 38 Soyuz commander, holds the Olympic torch as Flight Engineer Koichi Wakata of Japan and Rick Mastracchio of NASA (top) wave farewell prior to boarding the Soyuz TMA-11M rocket for launch, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013 Local Time, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Olympic torch has a four-day visit to the International Space Station.