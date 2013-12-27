Trending

Hazy Coast | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

ISS Nightpod View of Cloudy China
This cool space wallpaper taken from the International Space Station is not an interstellar cloud formation but artificial light over a cloudy China. Nightpod is a camera stand that helps astronauts take sharper images of night-time Earth by compensating for the motion of the Station as it orbits our planet at 28 800 km/h. This image was taken as the Space Station was flying northwest over the Chinese coast. The lights from cities or fishing boats are dispersed by clouds to create the Nebula-like effect.
(Image: © ESA/NASA)

This cool space wallpaper taken from the International Space Station is not an interstellar cloud formation but artificial light over a cloudy China. Nightpod is a camera stand that helps astronauts take sharper images of night-time Earth by compensating for the motion of the Station as it orbits our planet at 28 800 km/h. This image was taken as the Space Station was flying northwest over the Chinese coast. The lights from cities or fishing boats are dispersed by clouds to create the Nebula-like effect. An astronaut from Expedition 30/31 took the picture on March 21, 2012 as the orbital outpost flew towards Shanghai, China. This image was released Dec. 20, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.