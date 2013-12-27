Hazy Coast | Space Wallpaper

This cool space wallpaper taken from the International Space Station is not an interstellar cloud formation but artificial light over a cloudy China. Nightpod is a camera stand that helps astronauts take sharper images of night-time Earth by compensating for the motion of the Station as it orbits our planet at 28 800 km/h. This image was taken as the Space Station was flying northwest over the Chinese coast. The lights from cities or fishing boats are dispersed by clouds to create the Nebula-like effect. (Image: © ESA/NASA)

This cool space wallpaper taken from the International Space Station is not an interstellar cloud formation but artificial light over a cloudy China. Nightpod is a camera stand that helps astronauts take sharper images of night-time Earth by compensating for the motion of the Station as it orbits our planet at 28 800 km/h. This image was taken as the Space Station was flying northwest over the Chinese coast. The lights from cities or fishing boats are dispersed by clouds to create the Nebula-like effect. An astronaut from Expedition 30/31 took the picture on March 21, 2012 as the orbital outpost flew towards Shanghai, China. This image was released Dec. 20, 2013. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

