Scientists find giant, hidden gas cloud only 300 light-years away: 'This cloud is literally glowing in the dark'

News
By published

It's named Eos, after the Greek goddess of the dawn, and contains approximately 3,400 solar masses worth of gas.

A purple haze above the NYC skyline. The moon looks quite small compared to the haze.
An artist's impression of how the Eos cloud would appear in the night sky were it visible to the naked eye. It is so huge that it would measure 40 Moon-widths across in the sky at its distance of 300 light-years. (Image credit: NatureLifePhoto/Flickr (New York City Skyline), Burkhart et al. 2025)

The surprise discovery of a huge cloud of molecular gas — the stuff that forms stars — just 300 light-years away is opening up new ways to study the conditions that enable star birth.

Stars form from collapsing clouds of molecular gas. We see this in the likes of the Orion Nebula, which gets energized by hot ultraviolet radiation of the young stars born within. However, finding molecular clouds before they begin producing stars is more difficult.

Such clouds are predominantly made from molecular hydrogen gas, which, when it isn't being energized by starlight, is very faint — almost invisible. (Atomic hydrogen, on the other hand, is easily detectable by radio telescopes). Astronomers usually use radio telescopes to detect carbon monoxide, which is available in much lower quantities in molecular clouds, as a proxy.

But what about the clouds without much carbon monoxide?

Astronomers led by Blakesley Burkhart of Rutgers University–New Brunswick in New Jersey and Thavisha Dharmawardena of New York University, have pioneered an entirely new way of seeing the invisible. Using far-ultraviolet data from the Korean STSAT-1 satellite, they directly detected molecules of hydrogen fluorescing.

"This is the first-ever molecular cloud discovered by looking for far-ultraviolet emission of molecular hydrogen directly," Burkhart said in a statement. "This cloud is literally glowing in the dark."

The cloud is roughly crescent-shaped and sits on the edge of the Local Bubble, which is a volume of space where the interstellar medium is more rarefied than its surroundings, perhaps having been emptied by the shockwaves of hundreds of ancient supernovas. The sun and our solar system are passing through the Local Bubble, and have been doing so for the past five million years or so.

The cloud, named Eos after the goddess of Greek mythology who signified the dawn, contains approximately 3,400 solar masses worth of gas. It's also depleted in carbon monoxide, which is why it had gone undetected by conventional means.

Eos is predicted to disperse, or photodissociate, as a result of background photons impacting the cloud's molecules, in about 5.7 million years' time. This is too soon for it to begin forming stars, unless there is some other trigger that advances things, such as the gravitational disturbance of another passing cloud. Intriguingly, the average star-formation rate in our sun's neighborhood has been calculated at 200 solar masses per million years. Eos is losing mass to the wider interstellar medium at a rate of 600 solar masses per million years, three times the rate at which molecular gas is converted into stars. Therefore, this dispersion of molecular clouds as a result of photodissociation from light emitted by nearby stars seems to act as a feedback mechanism to regulate the rate of star formation, Burkhart's team believes. This is useful information for telling us more about the conditions needed to enable star formation in other, more distant clouds.

"When we look through our telescopes, we catch whole solar systems in the act of forming, but we don't know in detail how that happens," said Burkhart. "Our discovery of Eos is exciting because we can now directly measure how molecular clouds are forming and dissociating, and how a galaxy begins to transform interstellar gas and dust into stars and planets."

Related Stories:

3D map reveals our solar system's local bubble has an 'escape tunnel'

Scientists discover super-Earth exoplanets are more common in the universe than we thought

The sun might be spitting out particles that create water on the moon

And the discovery of other, similar clouds could be just on the horizon.

"The use of the far-ultraviolet fluorescence emission technique could rewrite our understanding of the interstellar medium, uncovering hidden clouds across the galaxy and even out to the furthest detectable limits of cosmic dawn," said Dharmawardena.

Eos may not see the dawn of new stars, but its existence is testament to a greater dawn, going all the way back to near the beginning of the universe, in which stars have brought daylight to a dark cosmos.

The findings were published on April 28 in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Keith Cooper
Keith Cooper
Contributing writer

Keith Cooper is a freelance science journalist and editor in the United Kingdom, and has a degree in physics and astrophysics from the University of Manchester. He's the author of "The Contact Paradox: Challenging Our Assumptions in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence" (Bloomsbury Sigma, 2020) and has written articles on astronomy, space, physics and astrobiology for a multitude of magazines and websites.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about the universe

What happens inside neutron stars, the universe's densest known objects?

Astronomers gaze into 'dark nebula' 60 times the size of the solar system (video)

The Outer Worlds 2: Release window, trailers, story details & everything else we know
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot from The Outer Worlds 2
The Outer Worlds 2: Release window, trailers, story details & everything else we know
a black hole in a swirling blue and white sky
NYT bestseller Daniel Wilson's next book is 'Hole in the Sky', an alien first contact story on a Cherokee reservation, and it's already been picked up by Netflix (interview)
two scientists in white lab coats stand next to a cylindrical spacecraft in a hangar
A failed Soviet Venus lander will fall back to Earth after being stranded for 53 years
An illustration of a blueish white orb with a jet of material coming out to the left of it. There are lots of green thin lines representing magnetic field lines.
What happens inside neutron stars, the universe's densest known objects?
A celestial shadow known as the Circinus West molecular cloud creeps across this image taken with the Department of Energy-fabricated 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera (DECam)
Astronomers gaze into 'dark nebula' 60 times the size of the solar system (video)
Lego Marvel Rocket on Space.com background with deals logo
Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot Minifigure set is now 20% cheaper in this Amazon Sci-Fi deal
This map of Earth in 2024 shows global surface temperature anomalies, or how much warmer or cooler each region of the planet was compared to the average from 1951 to 1980. Normal temperatures are shown in white, higher-than-normal temperatures in red and orange, and lower-than-normal temperatures in blue.
March 2025 featured fires, floods and record-setting warmth in the US
two images; on the left, a black and white image of a river delta seen from space. on the right, the same area but covered in colored, squiggly lines
Satellite images reveal how Earth's surface moved during deadly Myanmar earthquake
An illustration of three satellites above Earth looking down at bright green auroras.
Newly launched NASA satellites open eyes to start studying 'auroral electrojets' in Earth's atmosphere
A side by side showing the full sky view on the left. On the right, the galaxy is enlarged.
Scientists use the JWST to study an extremely ancient galaxy piercing through the Cosmic Dark Ages