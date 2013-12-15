Best Space Photos of the Week - Dec. 15, 2013

China Moon Landing: 'Jade Rabbit' Rover Basks in Lunar Bay of Rainbows

CNTV

China's first-ever moon rover is driving on the lunar surface after successfully separating from its carrier lander to begin exploring its landing locale. [Read Full Story]

Earth Views from Space Station Star in Stunning Time-Lapse Video

Astronauts have beamed down their views of the Earth from the International Space Station for years, but a new video shows their unique sights in a new light. [See Video]

Dazzling Arizona Fireball Sparks Weekend Meteor Shower Interest

The Geminid meteor shower — one of the most spectacular meteor displays of the year — may hit its peak this weekend, but some stargazers in Arizona got a sneak preview of the celestial light show Tuesday night (Dec. 10). [Read Full Story]

'Spectacular' Crash On Jupiter Moon Europa May Have Delivered Life's Building Blocks

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A new analysis from NASA scientists suggests that a 'spectacular' space rock collision may have delivered clay-like minerals to Jupiter's icy moon Europa.The finding raises the possibility that Europa may be home to the organic compounds. [Read Full Story]

How Habitable Zones for Alien Planets and Stars Work (Infographic)

by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

Astronomers have re-examined the possibilities for "habitable zones," or "Goldilocks zones," surrounding alien stars. Researchers found that habitable planets can exist in orbits closer to their parent stars than previously believed, because the solar energy required to start a runaway greenhouse effect is higher than was thought. [See Infographic]

Meet Valkyrie: NASA's Superhero-Like Walking Robot Unmasked

A new humanoid robot developed by NASA might be mistaken for a superhero. Valkyrie — a 6 foot 2 inch tall (1.9 meters) robot with a glowing NASA emblem on its chest — might bear a striking resemblance to Iron Man, but this robot was built with a purpose. [Read Full Story]

TV's Stephen Colbert Awards NASA Medal to Voyager 1 Scientist

K. Long

Project Scientist Ed Stone received a NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal for his four decades of work on the Voyager spacecraft. [Read Full Story]

Robonaut 2, NASA's Humanoid Space Robot, Will Get Legs Soon (Video)

NASA/JSC

NASA’s robotic astronaut helper Robonaut is getting its legs. Engineers on the ground have developed legs for the robot currently flying on the International Space Station. [Read Full Story]

How the Private Mars One Lander Will Explore the Red Planet (Infographic)

by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

As a precursor to their planned one-way manned mission, Mars One organizers have decided to send an automated lander and communications satellite pair to the Red Planet in 2018. The Mars One lander carries an experiment to extract water from the Martian soil as well as equipment designed to demonstrate technology that will be needed for the manned Mars One settlement to follow. [See Infographic]