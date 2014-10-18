Photos: Secretive X-37B Space Plane's 3rd Mission for the US Air Force

X-37B Lands to End OTV-3 Mission

Boeing

Between Dec. 11, 2012 and Oct. 17, 2014, the U.S. Air Force flew a top secret mission with its robotic X-37B space plane. Here: The X-37B spacecraft lands itself on Oct. 17, 2014 to end its record-shattering 674-day mission. Read the Full Story.



See more photos from that amazing mission, called OTV-3, here.

X-37B Space Plane Landing and Flag

Boeing

An American flag waves over the runway landing site for the U.S. Air Force's third X-37B space plane mission, which returned to Earth on Oct. 17, 2014 after a 22-month secret mission. Read the Full Story.

X-37B Space Plane Landing: Rear View

U.S. Air Force/30th Space Wing/Vandenberg Air Force Base

A rear view of the X-37B robotic space plane landing of Oct. 17, 2014 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Read the Full Story.

Recovery Crew Works on X-37B: OTV-3

Boeing

A recovery crew works on the U.S. Air Force's unmanned X-37B space plane on Oct. 17, 2014 shortly after the spacecraft's landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Read the Full Story.

X-37B Space Plane's Landing Success

Boeing

U.S. Air Force X-37B space plane zooms by a camera during the successful landing of the OTV-3 mission at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Oct. 17, 2014. Read the Full Story.

X-37B Space Plane at Vandenberg: OTV-3

Boeing

The U.S. Air Force's third X-37B space plane mission comes to an end with a smooth landing at Vandenberg Air Force Station in California on Oct. 17, 2014.

X-37B Space Plane Recovery Crew

Boeing

A recovery crew works on the X-37B space plane shortly after the spacecraft landed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Oct. 17, 2014. The robotic X-37B spacecraft spent 674 days in orbit. Read the Full Story.

X-37B Space Plane Makes 3rd Landing

Boeing

A mysterious X-37B space plane makes its approach for landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Oct. 17, 2014 in this view. The winged robotic spacecraft spent 674 days in space on a secret mission for the U.S. Air Force. Read the Full Story.

X-37B Landing on Oct. 17, 2014: Ground Crew

Boeing

The U.S. Air Force's mysterious X-37B unmanned space plane is serviced by a ground crew after successfully landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Oct. 17, 2014. The landing wrapped up a record-breaking 674-day spaceflight for the winged mini-shuttle. Read the Full Story.

X-37B Space Plane Processing

Boeing

A recovery crew team works to process the U.S. Air Force's X-37B space plane after the robotic spacecraft's successful landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Oct. 17, 2014. It was the third X-37B mission for the Air Force. Read the Full Story.

X-37B Space Plane: OTV-3 Success

Boeing

The U.S. Air Force's mysterious X-37B space plane is seen on a runway at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California after its successful landing on Oct. 17, 2014. The landing marked the end of a record-shattering 674-day mission by the robotic spacecraft.