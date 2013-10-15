Trending

Invisible Monster | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Milky Way Sagittarius 1920
This stunning space wallpaper, not unlike a pointillist painting, shows the star-studded center of the Milky Way towards the constellation of Sagittarius.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and G. Brammer)

This stunning space wallpaper, not unlike a pointillist painting, shows the star-studded center of the Milky Way towards the constellation of Sagittarius. The crowded center of our galaxy contains numerous complex and mysterious objects that are usually hidden at optical wavelengths by clouds of dust — but many are visible here in these infrared observations from Hubble. However, the most famous cosmic object in this image still remains invisible: the monster at our galaxy’s heart called Sagittarius A*. This image was released Oct. 7, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.