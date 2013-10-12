Best Space Photos of the Week - Oct. 12, 2013

Photos: Meet Sunjammer, World's Largest Solar Sail

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

Artist's conception of Sunjammer Sail in flight above Earth. [See More Photos]

Death of the Sun: How It Will Destroy Earth (Infographic)

by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

When sunlike stars run out of fuel, they explode in a series of pulses, throwing off much of their mass in the form of a giant shell of gas called a planetary nebula. [Read the Full Story]

Photos: Europe's GOCE Gravity-Mapping Satellite in Pictures

ESA/AOES Medialab

The sleek aerodynamic design of GOCE sets it apart from most other satellites. The unique 16 foot (five meters) long satellite had none of the usual moving parts. The whole satellite is a single composite gravity-measuring device. [See More Photos]

Tiny Comets Make Double Death Dives Into the Sun (Video)

SOHO/NASA/ESA

A suicidal comet is diving toward the sun today (Oct. 10), about six weeks ahead of the much-anticipated solar encounter of the potentially dazzling Comet ISON. [Read the Full Story]

Wow! Photographer Captures SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Like Never Before

A photographer's road trip to see SpaceX's first Falcon 9 rocket launch from California last month led to this striking composite photo recently released to SPACE.com. Photographer David A. Kodama captures the SpaceX rocket launch in stages. A photographer's road trip to see SpaceX's first Falcon 9 rocket launch from California last month led to this striking composite photo recently released to SPACE.com. Photographer David A. Kodama captures the SpaceX rocket launch in stages. A photographer's road trip to see SpaceX's first Falcon 9 rocket launch from California last month led to this striking composite photo recently released to SPACE.com. Photographer David A. Kodama captures the SpaceX rocket launch in stages. [Read the Full Story]

Amazing Photos of Jug-Shaped Nebula Reveal Rare Cosmic Sight

ESO

ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) has captured a remarkably detailed image of the Toby Jug Nebula, a cloud of gas and dust surrounding a red giant star. This view shows the characteristic arcing structure of the nebula, which, true to its name, does indeed look a little like a jug with a handle. [Read the Full Story]

'The Afronauts': Zambia Space Program Stars in Art Exhibit

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

The exhibit documents Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [See More Photos]

Sun Unleashes Strongest Solar Flare In 2 Months

NASA/SDO

The strongest solar flare in nearly two months erupted from the sun Tuesday (Oct. 8), causing a minor geomagnetic storm as charged particles from the sun passed by the planet. [Read the Full Story]

Space Station Crosses the Sun in Amazing Photo

Dale Mayotte

Astrophotographer Dale Mayotte recently sent SPACE.com this spectacular composite photo of the International Space Station crossing the face of the sun. Here’s how he did it. [Read the Full Story]

Northern Lights Dance Over Norway in Spectacular Video

Glowing green Northern Lights dance through the Norwegian night in an amazing new video from astrophotographer Chad Blakley. [Read the Full Story]

Amateur Astronomer Captures Magnificent View of Many-Named Omega Nebula

Former NASA scientist Fred Herrmann of Huntsville, Ala., sent SPACE.com this amazing view of Messier 17, a deep-sky object known as the Omega Nebula and many other names. See how he did it here. [Read the Full Story]