Trending

'The Afronauts': Zambia Space Program Stars in Art Exhibit (Photos)

By Entertainment 

Dillon Gallery

Photographer Cristina De Middel presents "The Afronauts," an exhibition documenting Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City at the Dillon Gallery from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

'The Afronauts' Photographs

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

"The Afronauts" photography exhibit documents Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

'The Afronauts' Sculpture

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

"The Afronauts" includes this 3-dimensional artwork. The exhibit documents Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

'The Afronauts' Newspaper Article

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

A newspaper article describes the space aspirations of a Zambian person. "The Afronauts" photography exhibit documents Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

'The Afronauts' Art Image

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

"The Afronauts" includes this image. The exhibit documents Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Five Photographs in 'The Afronauts'

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

"The Afronauts" includes these images. The exhibit documents Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

Visitors pause in the Dillon Gallery. "The Afronauts" photography exhibit documents Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

'The Afronauts' Wall Art

Dillon Gallery

Photographer Cristina De Middel presents "The Afronauts," an exhibition documenting Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City at the Dillon Gallery from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

'The Afronauts' Artworks

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

Photographer Cristina De Middel presents "The Afronauts," an exhibition documenting Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City at the Dillon Gallery from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

Photographer Cristina De Middel presents "The Afronauts," an exhibition documenting Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.