'The Afronauts': Zambia Space Program Stars in Art Exhibit (Photos)

'The Afronauts' Photographs at Dillon Gallery, NYC

Dillon Gallery

Photographer Cristina De Middel presents "The Afronauts," an exhibition documenting Zambia's little-known attempt to reach space in the 1960's, on view in New York City at the Dillon Gallery from Sept. 5 to Oct. 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

'The Afronauts' Photographs

'The Afronauts' Sculpture

'The Afronauts' Newspaper Article

'The Afronauts' Art Image

Five Photographs in 'The Afronauts'

Visitors in 'The Afronauts' Gallery Exhibit

'The Afronauts' Wall Art

'The Afronauts' Artworks

'The Afronauts' Gallery Exhibit Graphic

