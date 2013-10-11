Photos: Meet Sunjammer, World's Largest Solar Sail

Solar Sail in Space

L’Garde

The Sunjammer project, slated to launch in 2014, will demonstrate "propellantless propulsion" offered by solar sails.

Artist's Conception of Sunjammer Sail

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

Artist's conception of Sunjammer Sail in flight above Earth.

Sunjammer Fully Deployed Solar Sail

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

The fully deployed solar sail spans approximately a third the length of a football field.

Sunjammer Team in Front of Sail

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

Members of Sunjammer Team pose in front of the Sunjammer Solar Sail. Image released Sept. 30, 2013.

Sunjammer Solar Sail Unfurled

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

Technicians at L'Garde, the primary contractor for the Sunjammer mission, work carefully with the enormous solar sail.

Sunjammer Solar Sail Prototype

NASA and L’Garde

An early prototype of L’Garde solar sail is evaluated in a vacuum chamber at the NASA Glenn Research Center’s Plum Brook Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. This test article is a quarter the size of the sail the company plans to fly in 2016.

Sunjammer Spacecraft Before Sail Unfurls

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

This still from an animated video shows the Sunjammer spacecraft above Earth before the solar sail is unfurled.

Sunjammer Unfurling Solar Sail

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

This still from an animated video shows the Sunjammer spacecraft above Earth as the solar sail unfurls.

Sunjammer Mission Trajectory

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

This still from an animated video shows the Sunjammer spacecraft's trajectory above Earth.

Sunjammer Mission Trajectory Through the Solar System

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

This still from an animated video shows the Sunjammer spacecraft's trajectory through the solar system.

Sunjammer Brochure

Space Services Holdings, Inc.

The Sunjammer brochure cover paints an exciting scenario of future possibilities.