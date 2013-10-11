Photos: Meet Sunjammer, World's Largest Solar Sail

Solar Sail in Space
The Sunjammer project, slated to launch in 2014, will demonstrate "propellantless propulsion" offered by solar sails.
Artist's Conception of Sunjammer Sail
Artist's conception of Sunjammer Sail in flight above Earth.
Sunjammer Fully Deployed Solar Sail
The fully deployed solar sail spans approximately a third the length of a football field.
Sunjammer Team in Front of Sail
Members of Sunjammer Team pose in front of the Sunjammer Solar Sail. Image released Sept. 30, 2013.
Sunjammer Solar Sail Unfurled
Technicians at L'Garde, the primary contractor for the Sunjammer mission, work carefully with the enormous solar sail.
Sunjammer Solar Sail Prototype
An early prototype of L’Garde solar sail is evaluated in a vacuum chamber at the NASA Glenn Research Center’s Plum Brook Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. This test article is a quarter the size of the sail the company plans to fly in 2016.
Sunjammer Spacecraft Before Sail Unfurls
This still from an animated video shows the Sunjammer spacecraft above Earth before the solar sail is unfurled.
Sunjammer Unfurling Solar Sail
This still from an animated video shows the Sunjammer spacecraft above Earth as the solar sail unfurls.
Sunjammer Mission Trajectory
This still from an animated video shows the Sunjammer spacecraft's trajectory above Earth.
Sunjammer Mission Trajectory Through the Solar System
This still from an animated video shows the Sunjammer spacecraft's trajectory through the solar system.
Sunjammer Brochure
The Sunjammer brochure cover paints an exciting scenario of future possibilities.