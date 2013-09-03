Trending

Light-Year-Long Knot | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

IRAS 20324 4057 Protostar
(Image: © NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), and IPHAS)

This fascinating space wallpaper shows the caterpillar-shaped knot, called IRAS 20324+4057, which is a protostar in a very early evolutionary stage. It is still in the process of collecting material from an envelope of gas surrounding it. This image was released Aug. 29, 2013. [Read Full Story]

