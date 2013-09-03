This fascinating space wallpaper shows the caterpillar-shaped knot, called IRAS 20324+4057, which is a protostar in a very early evolutionary stage. It is still in the process of collecting material from an envelope of gas surrounding it. This image was released Aug. 29, 2013. [Read Full Story]
Light-Year-Long Knot | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), and IPHAS)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.