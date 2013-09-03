Light-Year-Long Knot | Space Wallpaper

This fascinating space wallpaper shows the caterpillar-shaped knot, called IRAS 20324+4057, which is a protostar in a very early evolutionary stage. It is still in the process of collecting material from an envelope of gas surrounding it. (Image: © NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), and IPHAS)

