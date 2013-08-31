Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Aug. 31, 2013

Purple Haze Clouds Starry Night View in Stunning Photo

B.G Boyd

B.G Boyd captured this photo in early August around 5 a.m. while gazing up at the night sky over Tucson, Arizona to witness the annual Perseid meteor shower. Sunlight has turned the dark sky a deep purple as revealed by the clouds in the foreground. [Read the Full Story]

Brilliant Meteor Streaks Over English Castle (Photo)

Thomas Heaton

A brilliant Perseid meteor shoots across the night sky over Edlington castle in Northumberland, England in this spectacular night sky photo. Stargazer Thomas Heaton sent this stunning image to SPACE.com on Aug. 12 during the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower. [Read the Full Story]

Ghostly Moon 'Fog Bow' Glows Over Finland Lake (Photo)

© Thomas Kast, All Rights Reserved | Salamapaja

The ethereal light of a lunar fog bow made of moonlight and fog glows over a Finland lake in this beautiful night sky photo. Finnish photographer Thomas Kast took this stunning shot on a cold, foggy night around 1 a.m. local time on Aug. 25, from Yli-Ii, Finland. [Read the Full Story]

Wow! Massive 'Blue Moon' Looms Over Ancient Italian Castle

Photographer Stefano De Rosa’s "carefully planned shot" of Aug. 20 brilliantly captured this season’s "Blue Moon" as it loomed over Volterraio Castle — a deteriorating stronghold of old that overlooks the Gulf of Portoferraio, a few miles from the city of Portoferraio. [Read the Full Story]