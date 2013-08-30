Brilliant Meteor Streaks Over English Castle (Photo)

Stargazer Thomas Heaton sent SPACE.com this photo of a Perseid meteor soaring over Edlington castle in Northumberland, England on Aug. 12, 2013.

A brilliant Perseid meteor shoots across the night sky over Edlington castle in Northumberland, England in this spectacular night sky photo.

Stargazer Thomas Heaton sent this stunning image to SPACE.com on Aug. 12 during the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower.

Each year in mid-August the Earth passes through a trail of dust left over from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. Fragments of ice and dust hit Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, creating one of the most dazzling annual meteor showers.

