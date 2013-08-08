This space wallpaper reveals a detailed view of a star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud — one of the Milky Way's satellite galaxies. This sharp image shows two glowing clouds of gas: NGC 2014 (right) is irregularly shaped and red and its neighbor, NGC 2020, is round and blue. These odd and very different forms were both sculpted by powerful stellar winds from extremely hot newborn stars that also radiate into the gas, causing it to glow brightly. This image was released Aug. 7, 2013.
Greetings Neighbor | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO)
