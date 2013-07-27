Best Space Photos of the Week - July 27, 2013

Wave at Saturn: Images from NASA's Cosmic Photo Bomb by Cassini Probe

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This rare image taken on July 19, 2013, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft has shows Saturn's rings and our planet Earth and its moon in the same frame. At the time, Cassini was 2013 from a distance of about 898.414 million miles (1.445858 billion kilometers) from Earth. It is only one footprint in a mosaic of 33 footprints covering the entire Saturn ring system (including Saturn itself) taken by Cassini's wide-angle camera. [See more images]

Fast and Furious: Violent Short-Lived Stars Stunt Galaxy Growth

ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Erik Rosolowsky

Detailed images of molecular gas flowing out of a nearby galaxy reveals that the rate is sufficient to limit stellar formation. [Read the Full Story]

Comet ISON Blazes with Distant Galaxies in Stunning Hubble Photo

NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

A spectacular new photo gives a deep-space view of Comet ISON, which could put on a dazzling show when it zooms through the inner solar system in late November. [Read the Full Story]

Photos: Blast Off! Young Rocketeers Launch Model Rockets with NASA

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

The first rocket on the launch pad ignites.The first rocket on the launch pad ignites. The contest challenged amateur rocketeers to land their rockets as close as possible to the center of on a 150-foot-wide “moon,” which was represented by a circle outlined in the ground and marked by a large American flag. [See more images]

Wow! NASA Probes See Earth & Moon from Saturn, Mercury

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Two portraits of Earth from a distance were snapped Friday (July 19) and released today (July 22) by NASA spacecraft at Saturn and Mercury. [Read the Full Story]

NASA Photos Show Outburst from Potential 'Comet of the Century'

NASA/JPL-Caltech/JHUAPL/UCF

A comet that could put on a dazzling show when it zooms through the inner solar system later this year is already blasting out huge amounts of gas and dust, new observations by a NASA spacecraft show. [Read the Full Story]

Mars Rover Curiosity Spied from Space

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

A new photo by a sharp-eyed NASA Mars orbiter shows the agency's Curiosity rover wrapping up work near its landing site before beginning the long trek to a huge and mysterious Red Planet mountain. [Read the Full Story]

Bullock and Clooney Star in 'Gravity'

Warner Bros. Pictures

Gravity is an upcoming drama film directed by Alfonso Cuarón. The film stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as surviving astronauts in a damaged space station. [See More Photos from 'Gravity']

Photos: NASA's Orion Spacecraft Heat Shield on Display

Mark Herlihy/U.S. Air Force

NASA’s Super Guppy cargo aircraft landed at Hanscom Air Force Base near Boston on March 27 to deliver Orion’s heat shield. It is the only plane that can easily accommodate the shield’s size. Its cargo compartment is 25 feet tall, 25 feet wide, and 111 feet long. The Super Guppy can carry a maximum payload of more than 26 tons.[See more images]

NASA Telescope Snaps 1st Photos of Mystery Region on the Sun

NASA/IRIS

NASA's Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) solar observatory has captured its first observations of a region of the sun that is now possible to observe in detail: the lowest layers of the sun's atmosphere.

Photos: Orion Space Capsule's Parachute Test

NASA

See images of NASA's new Orion space capsule in a drop test on July 24, 2013, at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. [See more images]