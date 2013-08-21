Wave at Saturn: Images from NASA's Cosmic Photo Bomb by Cassini Probe

Cassini Releases Image of Earth Waving at Saturn

NASA/JPL-Caltech

From more than 40 countries and 30 U.S. states, people around the world shared more than 1,400 images of themselves as part of the Wave at Saturn event organized by NASA's Cassini mission. That event on July 19, 2013, marked the day the Cassini spacecraft turned back toward Earth to take our picture as part of a larger mosaic of the Saturn system. Image released Aug. 21, 2013.

Earth Waving at Saturn Mosaic Detail

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Detail of the Wave at Saturn mosaic shows some of thousands of user-generated photos included. Image released Aug. 21, 2013.

Cassini Probe Sees Earth from Saturn: Annotated

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This rare image taken on July 19, 2013, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft has shows Saturn's rings and our planet Earth and its moon in the same frame. At the time, Cassini was 2013 from a distance of about 898.414 million miles (1.445858 billion kilometers) from Earth. It is only one footprint in a mosaic of 33 footprints covering the entire Saturn ring system (including Saturn itself) taken by Cassini's wide-angle camera.

One Special Day in the Life of Planet Earth – Close-Up

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

The cameras on NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this rare look at Earth and its moon from Saturn orbit on July 19, 2013. The image has been magnified five times. Taken while performing a large wide-angle mosaic of the entire Saturn ring system, narrow-angle camera images were deliberately inserted into the sequence in order to image Earth and its moon.

Earth and Moon: Views from Saturn & Mercury

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute and NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

These images show views of Earth and the moon from NASA's Cassini probe around Saturn (left) and Messenger spacecraft at Mercury (right) from July 19, 2013. Cassini was 898 million miles (1.44 billion kilometers) away from Earth at the time, while Messenger was 61 million miles (98 million km) away.

Earth and Moon Seen by MESSENGER Spacecraft

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

The pair of bright star-like features in the upper panel are not stars at all, but the Earth and Moon. MESSENGER was at a distance of 98 million kilometers (61 million miles) from Earth when this picture was taken. The computer-generated image in the lower left shows how the Earth appeared from Mercury at the time. Much of the Americas, all of Europe and Africa, the Middle East, and much of Asia were visible. Data acquired July 19, 2013.

Saturn's Rings With Earth and Moon

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

In this rare image taken on July 19, 2013, Cassini's wide angle camera has captured Saturn's rings and our planet Earth and its moon in the same frame.

Earth and Moon Seen from Saturn

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

The cameras on NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this rare look at Earth and its moon from Saturn orbit on July 19, 2013 from a distance of about 898.414 million miles (1.445858 billion kilometers). Earth is the blue point of light on the left; the moon is fainter, white, and on the right. Both are seen here through the faint, diffuse E ring of Saturn.

Two Views of Home

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute and NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

These images show views of Earth and the moon from NASA's Cassini (left) and MESSENGER spacecraft (right) from July 19, 2013.

Cassini Raw Image of Earth and Moon

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

This image was taken on July 19, 2013 and received on Earth July 20, 2013. The camera was pointing toward EARTH at approximately 898,410,414 miles (1,445,851,410 kilometers) away, and the image was taken using the BL1 and CL2 filters. This image has not been validated or calibrated.

Simulated View of Saturn and Earth Seen by Cassini on July 19, 2013

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This simulated view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows the expected positions of Saturn and Earth on July 19, 2013, around the time Cassini will take Earth's picture. Cassini will be about 898 million miles (1.44 billion kilometers) away from Earth at the time. That distance is nearly 10 times the distance from the sun to Earth.