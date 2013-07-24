Photos: Blast Off! Young Rocketeers Launch Model Rockets with NASA

Young Rocketeer Watches a Model Blast Off
Ashley Dondes watches a model rocket take off at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., on July 14. The annual contest challenged amateur rocketeers to land their rockets as close as possible to the center of on a 150-foot-wide “moon,” which was represented by a circle outlined in the ground and marked by a large American flag.
The First Rocket NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Ignites
The first rocket on the launch pad ignites.
Goddard Hosts Annual Model Rocket Launch
Amateur Rocketeers Check Out Their Model
Scouts from left to right Ben Martin, Jack Hauprich, Brenden Martin and Ryan Boedekur check out their rocket.
Rocket to the Moon
Michael is pointing at the moon, hoping his rocket will land there. Michael is pointing at the moon, hoping his rocket will land there.
Goddard Hosts a Blast to the Past
A model rocket soars sky high on July 14 at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.
Watching Their Rockets Soar
Ashwin (left) and Michael (Right) watch the rockets fly.
A Model Rocket Parachutes Safely to the Ground
The annual competition this year marked the 44th anniversary of the first moon landing by Apollo 11. Goddard's chapter of National Association of Rocketry, has been launching model rockets since 1976.
Go for Lift Off
With a Rocket at Goddard Space Flight Center
Participant Rachel Shaw smiles with her rocket.
Model Rockets at Goddard's Blast to the Past
Lisa Thomas earned the second place rocket The annual competition NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center that marked the 44th anniversary of the first moon landing by Apollo 11. Goddard's chapter of National Association of Rocketry, has been launching model rockets since 1976.