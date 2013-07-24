Photos: Blast Off! Young Rocketeers Launch Model Rockets with NASA

Young Rocketeer Watches a Model Blast Off

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

Ashley Dondes watches a model rocket take off at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., on July 14. The annual contest challenged amateur rocketeers to land their rockets as close as possible to the center of on a 150-foot-wide “moon,” which was represented by a circle outlined in the ground and marked by a large American flag.

The First Rocket NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Ignites

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

The first rocket on the launch pad ignites. The contest challenged amateur rocketeers to land their rockets as close as possible to the center of on a 150-foot-wide "moon," which was represented by a circle outlined in the ground and marked by a large American flag.

Goddard Hosts Annual Model Rocket Launch

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

Amateur Rocketeers Check Out Their Model

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

Rocket to the Moon

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

Michael is pointing at the moon, hoping his rocket will land there.

Goddard Hosts a Blast to the Past

Credit: NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

A model rocket soars sky high on July 14 at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

Watching Their Rockets Soar

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

A Model Rocket Parachutes Safely to the Ground

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

The annual competition this year marked the 44th anniversary of the first moon landing by Apollo 11. Goddard's chapter of National Association of Rocketry, has been launching model rockets since 1976.

Go for Lift Off

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

With a Rocket at Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

Model Rockets at Goddard's Blast to the Past

NASA/Goddard/Talya Lerner

Lisa Thomas earned the second place rocket The annual competition NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center that marked the 44th anniversary of the first moon landing by Apollo 11. Goddard's chapter of National Association of Rocketry, has been launching model rockets since 1976.