The sun-approaching Comet ISON floats against a seemingly infinite backdrop of numerous galaxies and a handful of foreground stars in this amazing space wallpaper taken in April 2013 by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. (Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))

