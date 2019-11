Most often used as a photo chase aircraft, the Beech T-34C was used in some research as well.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Beech T-34C Turbo Mentor, while most often flown as a photo chase aircraft, has performed research itself, notably with a laminar flow gloved wing. The aircraft, seen here in June of 1978, is equipped with a luggage pod under its starboard wing.

In 1989, the T-34 was used to sample Space Shuttle exhaust during mission STS-34.

