This stunning space wallpaper reveals Supernova 1987A in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Glittering stars and wisps of gas create a backdrop for the self-destruction of a massive star. The supernova remnant in the center of the picture, looking like a trio of red, linked rings will continue to heat and excite the gas around it for a decade.
Self-Destruction of a Gigantic Star | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © The Hubble Heritage Team (AURA/STScI/NASA) )
