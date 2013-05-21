Self-Destruction of a Gigantic Star | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper reveals Supernova 1987A in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Glittering stars and wisps of gas create a backdrop for the self-destruction of a massive star. (Image: © The Hubble Heritage Team (AURA/STScI/NASA) )

This stunning space wallpaper reveals Supernova 1987A in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Glittering stars and wisps of gas create a backdrop for the self-destruction of a massive star. The supernova remnant in the center of the picture, looking like a trio of red, linked rings will continue to heat and excite the gas around it for a decade. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

