Amazing Atlas 5 Rocket Launch: US Military's GPS Satellite Soars (Photos)

United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket Carrying GPS IIF-4 satellite

Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-41 carrying the fourth Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-4 satellite for the U.S. Air Force from Space Launch Complex-41.This is the fourth ULA launch this year and marks the 70th launch success in the 77 months since ULA was formed.

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches GPS 2F-4 Satellite

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches GPS 2F-4 Satellite

An Atlas 5 rocket launched the GPS 2F-4 satellite for the US Air Force on May 15, 2013, from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

Atlas V GPS 2F-4 Launch

Atlas V GPS 2F-4 Launch

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V is rolled to the pad at Space Launch Complex-41 in preparation for launch of the fourth Air Force Global Positioning System Block IIF (GPS IIF-4) satellite.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V is Rolled to the Pad

Atlas V at Space Launch Complex-41

Atlas V at Space Launch Complex-41

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V is rolled to the pad at Space Launch Complex-41 in preparation for launch of the fourth Air Force Global Positioning System Block IIF (GPS IIF-4) satellite.

Atlas V GPS 2F-4 at the Launch Pad

Atlas V GPS 2F-4 at the Launch Pad

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V is rolled to the pad at Space Launch Complex-41 in preparation for launch of the fourth Air Force Global Positioning System Block IIF (GPS IIF-4) satellite.

Atlas V Payload Fairing

Atlas V Payload Fairing

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 4-meter diameter payload fairing, with the Air Force's GPS IIF-4 satellite encapsulated inside, is transported and mate to the Atlas V rocket in the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.

Atlas V GPS 2F-4 Inside Payload Fairing

Atlas V GPS 2F-4 Inside Payload Fairing

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 4-meter diameter payload fairing, with the Air Force's GPS IIF-4 satellite encapsulated inside, is transported and mate to the Atlas V rocket in the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.