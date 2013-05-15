2013 Earth & Sky Photo Contest Winners: Gallery

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest

The World at Night http://twanight.org

The winners of the Third International Earth and Sky Photo Contest on Dark Skies Importance were announced on May 13, 2013.



Organized by international program The World at Night (http://twanight.org), the contest is a collaboration with outreach and education group of the National Optical Astronomy Observatory and Global Astronomy Month, the Astronomers Without Borders annual world-wide program in April.



The contest was open to anyone of any age, anywhere in the world. With a significant increase to last year's contest over 710 entries were received. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest — Overall Winner and First Prize in Beauty of the Night Sky

The overall contest winner and first prize in the Beauty of the Night Sky category goes to Stephane Vetter of France (nuitsacrees.fr), for his March 2013 panoramic photo “Sky above Godafoss” of aurora and the Milky Way over the "Waterfall of the Gods" in Iceland. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest — First Prize in Against the Lights

The first prize in the Against the Lights category goes to Andreas Max Böckle of Austria for his photo “Stars over Salzburg.” [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest — 2nd Place in Beauty of the Night Sky

“Crossed Destinies” by Luc Perrot from Reunion Island of France (Indian Ocean) is the second place winner in the Beauty of the Night Sky category. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest - 2nd Place in Against the Lights

The second place winner in the Against the Lights category is Zach Grether of United States for his photo “A Canyon Lake Morning” which shows the impact of lights on natural sky and the night environment in Arizona. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest — 3rd Place in Beauty of the Night Sky

3rd Place in Beauty of the Night Sky category goes to "Meteor Magic" by Shannon Bileski for her March 2013 outstanding capture of a streaking fireball and colorful aurora over a snow-covered lake in Canada. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest — 4th Place in Beauty of the Night Sky

4th place in the Beauty of the Night Sky category goes to “Solar Storm” by Fredrik Broms, which shows how the northern lights dance in the sky of Norway after a solar storm reached the Earth. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest — 5th Place in Beauty of the Night Sky

Fifth place in the Beauty of the Night Sky category goes to “Totality” by Geoff Sims. The 2012 Nov. 14 photo has captured the total solar eclipse over Queensland, Australia. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest — 2nd Prize in Against the Lights

Third place in the Against the Lights category goes to “Summer Solstice Festival” by Norbert Span of Austria. The panoramic photo shows the Milky Way and long standing tradition of Midsummer Fire Festival in the Alps. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest — 4th Prize in Against the Lights

Fourth place in the Against the Lights category goes to “Bridging the Earth & Sky” by Zach Grether. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Earth and Sky Photo Contest — 5th Prize in Against the Lights

Fifth place in the Against the Lights category goes to “Golden Gate Star Trails” by Rick Whitacre. A well-done photo sequence has captured star trails above the lights of San Fransisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.