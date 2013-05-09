'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse of May 2013: Photos and Maps

Shot from the island of Groote Eylandt in Northern Territory of Australia

"Ring of Fire" on May 9, 2013

This screengrab shows the annular solar eclipse of May 9, 2013, at the moment of the "ring of fire," visible in Australia. This online image is provided by the Coca-Cola Space Science Center in Columbus, GA. [Read the full story]

Annular Solar Eclipse of May 9, 2013 Seen in Queensland, Australia

Robert White

Skywatcher Robert White of northern Queensland, Australia, sent in a photo of the annular solar eclipse on May 9, 2013. [Read the full story]

Annular Solar Eclipse Seen in Northern Territories, Australia

Jay Pasachoff/Williams College

Astronomer Jay Pasachoff sent in this photo of the annular solar eclipse on May 10, 2013. He took the image from a site 43 miles (70 km) north of Tennant Creek, Northern Territories, Australia using a Nikon D600 FX and a 4000-mm Nikkor lens with a Thousand Oaks Optical filter. [Read the full story]

“Ring of Fire” Seen in Northern Territories, Australia

Jay Pasachoff/Williams College

Astronomer Jay Pasachoff sent in this photo on May 10, 2013 capturing the annular solar eclipse at the moment of the "ring of fire.” He took the image from a site 43 miles (70 km) north of Tennant Creek, Northern Territories, Australia using a Nikon D600 FX and a 4000-mm Nikkor lens with a Thousand Oaks Optical filter. [Read the full story]

Annular Solar Eclipse Over Northern Territories, Australia

Jay Pasachoff/Williams College

Astronomer Jay Pasachoff sent in this photo on May 10, 2013 capturing the annular solar eclipse. He took the image from a site 43 miles (70 km) north of Tennant Creek, Northern Territories, Australia using a Nikon D600 FX and a 4000-mm Nikkor lens with a Thousand Oaks Optical filter. [Read the full story]

Solar Eclipse's Shadow on Earth

NASA/Goddard/MODIS Rapid Response Team

On May 10, 2013, the sun experienced what's called an annular eclipse. NASA's Terra satellite didn't observe the eclipse directly, but it did see the moon's shadow darkening the region northeast of Australia including the Solomon Islands. This image was captured by Terra's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on May 9, 2013. [Read the full story]

Annular Solar Eclipse of May 9, 2013 Seen by Slooh

This screengrab shows the annular solar eclipse of May 9, 2013, visible in Australia. Online video provided by Slooh Space Camera. [Read the full story]

Annular Solar Eclipse of May 9, 2013 Seen in Hawaii

Kalani Pokipala

Amateur astronomer Kalani Pokipala of Honolulu, HI, sent in a photo of the annular solar eclipse of May 9, 2013. [Read the full story]

Annular Solar Eclipse of May 9, 2013 Seen in Honolulu

Sarah Smigal

Skywatcher Sarah Smigal of Honolulu, Hawaii, sent in a photo of the annular solar eclipse on May 9, 2013. [Read the full story]

Annular Solar Eclipse of May 9, 2013

This screengrab shows the annular solar eclipse of May 9, 2013, close to the "ring of fire," visible in Australia. This online image is provided by the Coca-Cola Space Science Center in Columbus, GA. [Read the full story]

Past the "Ring of Fire," May 9, 2013

This screengrab shows the annular solar eclipse of May 9, 2013, past the "ring of fire," visible in Australia. This online image is provided by the Coca-Cola Space Science Center in Columbus, GA. [Read the full story]