Trending

Colorful Dance | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Supernova Remnant Cassiopeia A space wallpaper
This stunning space wallpaper shows the youngest-known supernova remnant in our galaxy, which lies 10,000 light years away in the constellation Cassiopeia. The light from this exploding star first reached Earth in the 1600s.
(Image: © NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) / Acknowledgment: R. Fesen (Dartmouth) and J. Morse (Univ. of Colorado))

This stunning space wallpaper shows the youngest-known supernova remnant in our galaxy, which lies 10,000 light years away in the constellation Cassiopeia. The light from this exploding star first reached Earth in the 1600s.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.