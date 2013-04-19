This stunning space wallpaper shows the youngest-known supernova remnant in our galaxy, which lies 10,000 light years away in the constellation Cassiopeia. The light from this exploding star first reached Earth in the 1600s.
Colorful Dance | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) / Acknowledgment: R. Fesen (Dartmouth) and J. Morse (Univ. of Colorado))
