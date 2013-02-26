Stunning Night Sky Photos of February 2013

Comet Lemmon Seen in New Zealand

John Drummond

Astrophotographer John Drummond sent in his photo of Comet Lemmon taken on Jan. 23, 2013. He writes: "Comet Lemmon has been putting on a beaut show for us observers south of the equator. It’s been a joy to watch it slide through Crux with binoculars – it was the hit at our summer national star party! A tail isn’t obvious – but hints of one are picked up photographically. It’s a nice, ‘bright’ large blob in telescopes. Over time it will head north and will be too far north for us New Zealanders to see it from about the end of May 2013."

Moon Time-Lapse

B. G. Boyd

B. G. Boyd sent in a time-lapse image of the moon, starting at 6:22 pm on December 26, 2012, in Tucson, AZ with 2 minutes between each frame.

The Big 3 of 2012 (Astronomical Events)

Miguel Vigil

Miguel Vigil sent in a composite image of the "big three" of 2012. He writes: "I live here in New Mexico and managed to capture the annular solar eclipse, the partial lunar eclipse and finally the transit of Venus!"

M42 and M43 by Jeffrey P. Nunnari

Jeffrey P. Nunnari

Astrophotographer Jeffrey P. Nunnari sent in his photos of nebulas M42 and M43. Photos undated and location unspecified.

Mars and Mercury over Bowling Green, OH

Eric Teske

Astrophotographer Eric Teske sent in this photo of Mars and Mercury in conjunction taken in Bowling Green, OH, Feb 8, 2013. He writes: "[T]he tail end of winter storm Nemo began to clear up just as the sun was setting. I grabbed my tripod and camera and began to scan the skies looking for a dot of light to poke through the clouds. I found the pair hovering above a radio tower and took as many photos as I could before they got too low in the sky."

Gemind Meteor Over Mastic Beach, NY

Frank Longo

Astrophotographer Frank Longo sent in this photo of a Geminid meteor. He writes: "This is the better of two Geminids I caught on film after about 100 or so attempts. The picture was taken in Mastic Beach, New York at about 1:00 am on Dec. 13, 2012. Also visible are Orion, Jupiter, Toro, and part of the Pleiades ... "

Sun Spicule and Prominences Seen in Elkridge, MD

Phil Whitebloom

Astrophotographer Phil Whitebloom of Elkridge, MD, sent in his photo of the sun showing different features. He writes: "There is a large prominence, spicule, loop prominence, another prominence where you could see the magnetic fields beginning to connect, and filaments.... I am a member of the Howard County Astornomy League (HAL) in Howard County, MD." Image taken Jan. 19, 2013.

Aurora Over Palmer, AK

Rebecca Oprish

Astrophotographer Rebecca Oprish sent in her photo of an auroral display in Palmer, AK, following the coronal mass ejection in October 2012.

The Moon, Mars and Mercury in Union, MO

Kevin Dixon

Astrophotographer Kevin Dixon sent in his photo of the moon, Mars, and Mercury, taken in Union, MO, on Feb. 11, 2013.

Aurora Over Boulder Junction, WI

Bob Prijic

Astrophotographer Bob Prijic sent in a photo of an auroral display taken July 14th, 2012 in Boulder Junction, WI. Note the Big Dipper (Ursa Major) also visible.

Moon and Mercury Seen Over Henderson, NV

Tyler Leavitt

Astrophotographer Tyler Leavitt sent in a photo of the moon and Mercury taken on Feb. 11, 2013, outside Henderson, NV (near Las Vegas).