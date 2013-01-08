Trending

Dragon's Lair Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Dragon's Lair
This visible-light view of the sky highlights the bright M17 nebula, as well as the glowing hot gas filling the "bubble" to its left.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Penn State/DSS)

In this space wallpaper, a visible-light view of the sky highlights the bright M17 nebula, as well as the glowing hot gas filling the "bubble" to its left. While young, hot stars illuminate these regions, the large dark swath to the right hides an extensive region of star formation that can only be seen outside of the visible spectrum.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.