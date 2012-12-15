Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Dec. 16, 2012

Skywatchers Shoot Stunning Geminid Meteor Shower Photos, Classified Space Plane Launches and Universe's Constant Stays Constant
Last week astronomers determined that a fundamental constant of nature has hardly changed, skywatchers were wowed at the Geminid meteor shower and a classified space plane launched on a secret mission. See the top stories of the last week here.
Drill Issue Could Threaten Mars Rover Curiosity's Mission
As NASA's Mars rover Curiosity prepares to use its rock-boring drill for the first time, engineers are troubleshooting an issue with the power tool that may affect the entire mission. [Full Story]
Huge Asteroid to Pass Earth Tonight: How to Watch Online
A giant asteroid will make a close flyby of Earth over the next few days, and armchair astronomers can watch all the action live on their computers. [Full Story]
Classified Air Force Space Plane Launches on Secret Mission
The Air Force’s classified X-37B space plane launched on the program’s third mission Tuesday (Dec. 11). [Full Story]
Newfound Asteroid Buzzes Earth Inside Moon's Orbit
A newfound asteroid gave Earth a close shave this morning. [Full Story]
North Korea Successfully Launches Satellite: Reports
North Korea apparently succeeded in placing a satellite in Earth orbit after a Wednesday morning (Dec. 12) launch that is already drawing condemnation from the United States and other Western nations. [Full Story]
Surprise Radio Jets Revealed in Hercules A Galaxy
An amazing new radio image of elliptical galaxy Hercules A reveals two gigantic cosmic jets shooting from its center. [Full Story]
Ancient Galaxy May Be Most Distant Ever Seen
An ancient galaxy spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope may be the most distant ever seen. [Full Story]
Phew! Universe's Constant Has Stayed Constant
By peering at alcohol molecules in a distant galaxy, astronomers have determined that a fundamental constant of nature has hardly changed at all over the age of the universe. [Full Story]
Twin NASA Probes Readying for Monday Moon Crash
New details about where on the moon NASA will intentionally crash its twin Grail probes this coming Monday (Dec. 17). [Full Story]
Stunning Geminid Meteor Shower Wows Skywatchers: Photos
A wrap up of the Geminid meteor shower with skywatcher photos. [Full Story]
