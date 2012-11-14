ESO's Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA) has captured this unusual view of the Helix Nebula (NGC 7293) in this space wallpaper. The Helix Nebula is a planetary nebula located 700 light-years away. The coloured picture was created from images taken through Y, J and K infrared filters. While bringing to light a rich background of stars and galaxies, the telescope's infrared vision also reveals strands of cold nebular gas that are mostly obscured in visible images of the Helix.
VISTA’s Look at Helix Nebula Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/VISTA/J. Emerson. Acknowledgment: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit)
