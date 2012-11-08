Trending

Twin Explosions In Gigantic Dusty Potato Crisp Space Wallpaper

Twin Explosions In Gigantic Dusty Potato Crisp
The beautiful edge-on spiral galaxy NGC 3190 with tightly wound arms and a warped shape that makes it resemble a gigantic potato crisp, as seen by ESO's Very Large Telescope.
(Image: © ESO)

This stunning space wallpaper shows the beautiful edge-on spiral galaxy NGC 3190 with tightly wound arms and a warped shape that makes it resemble a gigantic potato crisp, as seen by ESO's Very Large Telescope. Supernova SN 2002bo is found in between the 'V' of the dust lanes in the south-western part of NGC 3190. SN 2002cv is obscured by a large amount of dust and is therefore not visible. Its position is however indicated on the above image

