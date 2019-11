In this pair of gravitationally interacting galaxies called Arp 147, the blue ring-shaped galaxy's distinctive look was probably created when the galaxy on the left passed through the galaxy on the right. (Image: © NASA, ESA, and M. Livio (STScI))

This space wallpaper shows a pair of gravitationally interacting galaxies called Arp 147, the blue ring-shaped galaxy's distinctive look was probably created when the galaxy on the left passed through the galaxy on the right. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200