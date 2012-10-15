Pac-Man Nebula Chomps Through Deep Space in Photo

Night sky photographers Bob and Janice Fera took this photo of the Pacman Nebula, also known as NGC 281, on Sept. 8-11, 2012 from Eagle Ridge Observatory in Foresthill, Ca. The Feras used an Officina Stellare RC-360AST 14" f/8 Ritchey Chretien Cassegrain telescope with two-element field flattener to observe the nebula. An Apogee Alta U16M CCD camera with Astrodon filters was used to capture the photo. NGC 281 is a cloud consisting of dust and gas located approximately 9,200 light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Cassiopeia.

A massive cloud of dust and gas create the likeness of the pixelated protagonist of 1980s video game fame, Pac-Man.

Located about 9,200 light-years away, the Pac-Man nebula earned its moniker because the star-forming cloud appears to be chomping space in visible-light images. A light-year is the distance light travels in one year, or about 6 trillion miles (10 trillion kilometers). The official name of the nebula is NGC 281 in the constellation Cassiopeia near the edge of our Milky Way.

