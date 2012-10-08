'Angry Birds Star Wars' Launching Next Month

"Angry Birds Star Wars," which will be released Nov. 8, 2012, features the characters, stories and settings of the beloved "Star Wars" films.

The popular Angry Birds mobile game franchise is extending its reach to a galaxy far, far away.

The next iteration of Angry Birds, which will be released Nov. 8, features the characters, stories and settings of the beloved "Star Wars" films, the game's makers announced today (Oct. 8).

"This is the best Angry Birds game we’ve ever done. It’s the best parts of Angry Birds with all new cutting-edge gameplay set in in a galaxy far, far away," Peter Vesterbacka, chief marketing officer at Rovio Entertainment, said in a statement. "As a big 'Star Wars' fan myself, I’m really excited about this new universe. The Force is definitely strong with this one."

The game will feature the Angry Birds characters — which have already explored the final frontier in "Angry Birds Space" — transforming into Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca and other "Star Wars" stalwarts, officials said.

“Both 'Star Wars' and Angry Birds share the instant and irresistible appeal of hands-on fun," said Colum Slevin, vice president and head of studio operations for Lucasfilm Ltd., which produced the six "Star Wars" movies.

"People seem to instinctively know what to do when handed a lightsaber or a bird in a slingshot, so this is a natural combination," Slevin added.

A slew of "Angry Birds Star Wars" merchandise, from clothing and Halloween costumes to plush toys and action figures, is also in the works. For example, Hasbro is launching a line of products at the beginning of next month.

“We've developed a selection of innovative toys and games featuring 'Angry Birds Star Wars' that delivers new ways to play for fans of these two great franchises," Hasbro chief marketing officer John Frascotti said in a statement.

"Angry Birds Star Wars" will be available for iOS, Android, Amazon Kindle Fire, Mac, PC, Windows Phone and Windows 8, Rovio officials said.

In Angry Birds, players use slingshots to launch birds at hungry green pigs, who are sheltered within a variety of structures. Rovio has produced several versions since the original was introduced in 2009, including "Angry Birds Space" and "Angry Birds Space: Red Planet," which were collaborations with NASA.

