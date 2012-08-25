Angry Birds In Space (Gallery)

'Beak Impact,' Featuring Orion, Dawn, OSIRIS-REx and Deep Impact Missions

Rovio

A screen grab from Rovio's "Beak Impact," featuring the NASA's Orion, Dawn, OSIRIS-REx and Deep Impact Missions. Image released June 5, 2014.

Angry Birds Space, 'Beak Impact'

Rovio

A screen grab from the next update of Angry Birds Space, called "Beak Impact." Image released June 5, 2014.

The Mighty Buzzard in 'Beak Impact'

Rovio

A screen grab from "Beak Impact." In this image, the Mighty Buzzard, based on on Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin, who celebrates the 45th anniversary of his historic Apollo 11 mission in July. Image released June 5, 2014.

Angry Birds Space Orion Screen

Rovio

A screen grab from Angry Birds Space prompts the game player to learn more about NASA's Orion. Image released June 5, 2014.

Don Pettit at Angry Birds Space Encounter

NASA/Kim Shiflett

At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, NASA astronaut Don Pettit stands near the entrance to the new Angry Birds Space Encounter during the grand opening ceremony. Image released March 22, 2013.

Angry Birds Space Encounter Opens at Kennedy Space Center

NASA/Kim Shiflett

At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, a grand opening celebration was held for the new Angry Birds Space Encounter. Finland-based Rovio Entertainment, the creator of the Angry Birds Space game, partnered with Kennedy Space Center to bring the beloved characters to life. Image released March 22, 2013.

Children Play Angry Birds Space Encounter Exhibit

NASA/Kim Shiflett

At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, children try out some of the interactive exhibits inside the new Angry Birds Space Encounter after the grand opening ceremony for the new attraction. Image was released March 22, 2013.

Children Try Angry Birds Space Encounter at Exhibit

NASA/Kim Shiflett

At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, children try out some of the interactive exhibits inside the new Angry Birds Space Encounter after the grand opening ceremony for the new attraction. Image was released March 22, 2013.

Children Take Aim at Angry Birds Space Encounter Exhibit

NASA/Kim Shiflett

At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, children try out some of the interactive exhibits inside the new Angry Birds Space Encounter after the grand opening ceremony for the new attraction. Six interactive stations are designed to encourage children in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields of study. Image was released March 22, 2013.

Visitors Try Out Angry Birds Space Encounter Exhibit

NASA/Kim Shiflett

At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, visitors try out some of the interactive exhibits inside the Angry Birds Space Encounter after the grand opening ceremony for the new attraction. Image was released March 22, 2013.

Spaceperson at Entrance to Angry Birds Space Encounter Exhibit

NASA/Kim Shiflett

At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, the Spaceperson stands at the entrance of the new Angry Birds Space Encounter during the grand opening ceremony. Image was released March 22, 2013.