An engineer prepares for a test of the VSTOL in a wind tunnel.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Engineer Don Durston mounts a McDonnell Douglas Vertical Short Take-Off and Landing (VSTOL) fighter model in the 9 x 7 Foot Wind Tunnel at the NASA Ames Research Center, Mountain View, California.

