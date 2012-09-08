Best Space Pictures of the Week - Sep. 8, 2012

Astronaut 'Touches' the Sun in Spacewalk Photo
In legend, the bright sun was a dazzling temptation for Icarus and so, too, it is for NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who appears to touch our closest star in a photo snapped during a spacewalk this week. [Full Story]
Wow! Spectacular Sun Photos Catch Colossal Solar Storm in Action
Huge string-like filaments of plasma leaped from the surface of the sun recently, and NASA satellites caught the scene on film. [Full Story]
Perseid Meteor Streaks Over Medieval Castle in Picturesque Photo
A shining Perseid meteor flies on a clear night sky over medieval Albrechtsberg castle near the northern bank of the Pielach river near Melk, Austria. Photographer Sebastian Voltmer took this striking photo on Aug. 12, 2012. [Full Story]
Stunning Mars Photo Shows Curiosity Rover's Tracks from Space
NASA's newest Mars rover Curiosity is taking its first tentative drives across the Martian surface and leaving tracks that have been spotted all the way from space in a spectacular photo snapped by an orbiting spacecraft. [Full Story]
Hubble Telescope Sees Two Galaxies in Cosmic Dance
The Hubble telescope has snapped a stunning new portrait of a pair of peculiar galaxies. [Full Story]
NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Says Goodbye to Giant Asteroid Vesta
NASA's Dawn probe has left the asteroid Vesta to begin a new journey to the dwarf planet Ceres. [Full Story]
Strange Star in Nearby Cluster Resists Aging
A new image from ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile shows the spectacular globular star cluster Messier 4. [Full Story]
Spacewalkers Fix Space Station Power Unit (Photos)
Japanese spaceflyer Akihiko Hoshide works on the exterior of the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Sept. 5, 2012. A cloud-covered part of Earth is visible in the background. [Full Photo Gallery]
Gorgeous Cosmic 'Superbubble' Observed by X-Ray Space Telescope
Huge stars carve out gas cavities called superbubbles in a nearby dwarf galaxy, as shown in a new photo from the Chandra space telescope. [Full Story]
Northern Lights Blaze Up After Big Sun Storm
Skywatchers around the world were wowed by the northern lights show produced by a recent solar storm. [Full Story]
Photos: Blue Moon of August 2012
New reader-submitted photos of the August 2012 blue moon. [Full Photo Gallery]