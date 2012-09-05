Spacewalkers Fix Space Station Power Unit (Photos)

Expedition 32 Spacewalkers Work Near Station Robotic Arm

Spacewalking astronauts Sunita Williams (left) and Akihiko Hoshide (right) work outside the INternational Space Station near the outpost's robotic arm on Sept. 5, 2012.

Spacewalkers Suni Williams and Akihiko Hoshide

Space station astronauts Sunita Williams, left, and Akihiko Hoshide, right, performed a spacewalk on Sept. 5, 2012.

Spacewalkers Prepare Space Station Robotic Arm

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams (left) helps Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide (right) prepare the space station's robotic arm during their spacewalk on Sept. 5, 2012.

Spacewalkers Near Space Station Solar Arrays

Spacewalkers Sunita Williams (left) and Akihiko Hoshide (right) work near the International Space Station's solar arrays on Sept. 5, 2012.

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide Rides Station Robotic Arm

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm (right), as NASA astronaut Sunita Williams (bottom left) works on the station's truss.

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide on the ISS Robotic Arm

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide rides the International Space Station's robotic arm to a work site on the space station's backbone-like truss during a spacewalk on Sept. 5, 2012.

Spacewalkers Sunita Williams and Akihiko Hoshide

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide on the end of the space station's robotic arm holds a power box steady as NASA astronaut Sunita Williams works below. Hoshide and Williams completed a roughly 6.5-hour spacewalk on Sept. 5, 2012.

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide's Helmet View

A view from the helmet of Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide as he drives a bolt into a replacement power unit during a spacewalk on Sept. 5, 2012.

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide Near Canadarm2 Robotic Arm

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide works near the International Space Station's Canadarm 2 robotic arm during a spacewalk on Sept. 5, 2012.

Astronaut Sunita Williams Appears to Touch the Sun

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams appears to touch the bright sun during Expedition 32's third spacewalk on Sept. 5, 2012. Williams and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide (visible in the reflection of Williams' helmet visor) fixed a key power unit on the exterior of the orbiting outpost during the 6 1/2-hour outing.

Astronauts in the Airlock

NASA astronaut Joe Acaba (center), Japanese spaceflyer Akihiko Hoshide (left) and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams (right) prepare for the start of a spacewalk on Sept. 5, 2012. Acaba, Hoshide and Williams are pictured inside the International Space Station's Quest airlock.