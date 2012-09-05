This space wallpaper captured the second full Moon of the month – known as a ‘blue’ Moon – just before it disappeared from the MSG-3 satellite’s sight behind the southern hemisphere. The image was captured by the Spinning Enhanced Visible and Infrared Imager (SEVIRI) instrument at 11:20 GMT on Aug. 31 2012.
Peek-a-Blue Moon Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Eumetsat)
