Peek-a-Blue Moon Space Wallpaper

The second full Moon of the month – known as a ‘blue’ Moon – just before it disappeared from the MSG-3 satellite’s sight behind the southern hemisphere. (Image: © Eumetsat)

This space wallpaper captured the second full Moon of the month – known as a ‘blue’ Moon – just before it disappeared from the MSG-3 satellite’s sight behind the southern hemisphere. The image was captured by the Spinning Enhanced Visible and Infrared Imager (SEVIRI) instrument at 11:20 GMT on Aug. 31 2012. Wallpapers Standard

