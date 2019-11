A brilliant white core is encircled by thick dust lanes in this spiral galaxy, seen edge-on. (Image: © NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))

A brilliant white core is encircled by thick dust lanes in this spiral galaxy, seen edge-on. The galaxy is 50,000 light-years across and 28 million light years from Earth.

