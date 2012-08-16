This space wallpaper reveals an artist's impression of galaxy at center of Phoenix Cluster. An extraordinary cluster of faraway galaxies that is shattering or challenging a number of cosmic records, weighing in as potentially the most massive cluster known. The colossal galaxy cluster is also the brightest in X-ray light, and the galaxy at its heart apparently gives birth to more than 700 stars per year - hundreds of times as fast as our Milky Way forms stars, researchers say.
Artist's Impression of Phoenix Cluster Galaxy Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Chandra X-ray Observatory)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.