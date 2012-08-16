Artist's Impression of Phoenix Cluster Galaxy Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper reveals an artist's impression of galaxy at center of Phoenix Cluster. An extraordinary cluster of faraway galaxies that is shattering or challenging a number of cosmic records, weighing in as potentially the most massive cluster known. The colossal galaxy cluster is also the brightest in X-ray light, and the galaxy at its heart apparently gives birth to more than 700 stars per year - hundreds of times as fast as our Milky Way forms stars, researchers say.

