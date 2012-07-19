Trending

Aurora Australis over Concordia Station Space Wallpaper

By Skywatching 

Aurora Australis over Concordia Station 1920
The ethereal green glow of Aurora Australis high over Concordia station on July 18, 2012. It was taken by ESA-sponsored scientist Alexander Kumar and his colleague Erick Bondoux from about 1 km from the station, located in the Antarctic at –75°S latitude.
(Image: © ESA/IPEV/ENEAA/A. Kumar & E. Bondoux)

