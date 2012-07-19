Aurora Australis over Concordia Station Space Wallpaper

The ethereal green glow of Aurora Australis high over Concordia station on July 18, 2012. It was taken by ESA-sponsored scientist Alexander Kumar and his colleague Erick Bondoux from about 1 km from the station, located in the Antarctic at –75°S latitude. (Image: © ESA/IPEV/ENEAA/A. Kumar & E. Bondoux)

