Amazing Night Sky Photos: Jupiter, Venus and the Moon (July 2012)

Venus, Jupiter and the Crescent Moon over Redding, CA

Cory Poole

Astrophotographer Cory Poole caught Jupiter, Venus and the crescent moon over Redding, CA, on the morning of July 15, 2012.

Moon, Jupiter and Jovian Satellites: July 15, 2012

Giuseppe Petricca

Veteran night sky photographer Giuseppe Petricca of Pisa, Italy, snapped this stunning view of the crescent moon, Jupiter and Jupiter's moons during a July 15, 2012 occultation.

Jupiter, Venus and the Moon over Peru

Julie Zaloga

Astrophotographer Julie Zaloga caught this amazing view while photographing Jupiter, Venus, the Pleiades and a meteor over Sacred Valley, Cuzco, Peru, on July 15, 2012.

Jupiter, Venus and the Moon over New Mexico

Christopher Darling

Night sky photographer Christopher Darling caught Jupiter, Venus and the moon from Tijeras, NM, on July 15, 2012.

Jupiter, Venus and Moon over Georgia

James L. Brown, Jr.

Night sky watcher James L. Brown, Jr., sent this photo of Jupiter, Venus and moon over Carter's Lake, Georgia, July 15, 2012.

Jupiter, Venus and Earthshine Moon Seen by SLOOH

Jupiter, Venus, and the moon with Earthshine appear in this collage by SLOOH Space Camera's Canary Islands Observatory, showing the conjunction of July 16, 2012,

Jupiter Occultation of July 15, 2012

Giuseppe Petricca

Night sky watcher Giuseppe Petricca caught the occultation of Jupiter on July 15, 2012, from his location in Pisa, Italy. Here Jupiter emerges from behind the moon, with Venus and Aldebaran nearby.

Jupiter Occultation of July 15, 2012 Seen in Macedonia

Stojan Stojanovski/Igor Nastoski

Stojan Stojanovski and Igor Nastoski captured the occultation of Jupiter on July 15, 2012, from Ohrid, Macedonia.

