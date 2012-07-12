July Night Sky 2012: Amazing Amateur Observer Photos

Venus, Jupiter and the Crescent Moon over Redding, CA

Cory Poole

Astrophotographer Cory Poole caught Jupiter, Venus and the crescent moon over Redding, CA, on the morning of July 15, 2012.

Venus and Jupiter over Australia

Fred Monro

Venus and Jupiter shine in the sky over night sky Coolangatta, Australia. The image was taken by Fred Monro on July 1, 2012.

Full Moon Skywatching VegaStar Carpentier

VegaStar Carpentier

The full moon in this image is the first after the solstice on June 20, 2012. This photo was taken by photographer VegaStar Carpentier of Paris, France, on July 3, 2012.

Full Moon from Portland

Alamelu Sundaramoorthy

This image of the full moon was taken by Alamelu Sundaramoorthy from Portland, Ore. on July 3, 2012.

Jupiter and Venus Seen from a 747 Cockpit

Alan Christianson

Skywatcher Alan Christianson sent in this photo of Jupiter and Venus taken on June 27, 2012, and writes: "I shot this from a B757 at 37000 ft. I was flying from Honolulu to Phoenix. The sun was just about to rise and we were about 100 miles off the coast of California."

Venus and Jupiter over Malaysia

Wan Ahmad Daknam

This image of Venus and Jupiter was taken by Wan Ahmad Daknam on July 3, 2012 near Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia.

July Full Moon

Jose Castro

This image of the full moon was taken July 4, 2012 by Jose Castro. The location is unidentified.

Venus and Jupiter in July

Fred Monro

Sunspots from Lancashire

Derek Brookes

Sunspots stand out in this image taken by Derek Brookes from Blackpool, Lancashire, UK. Brookes used a homemade filter to take the image on July 1, 2012.

July Full Moon over Lebanon

Mazen Saadeh

Mazen Saadeh took this image of the July 3rd full moon from Bchemoun, Lebanon.

Moon over Milwaukee

Bob Widor

The full moon of July 2012 rose over Milwaukee, Wisc. in this image by Bob Widor.