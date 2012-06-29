Gallery: Private Space Flights with Excalibur Almaz

Excalibur Almaz Reusable Return Vehicle

The UK-based firm Excalibur Almaz has plans for space tourism and other ventures utilizing older Soviet-era spacecraft. Shown here is the Reusable Return Vehicle (RRV).

Jurby Openhouse 2011

On June 14, 2011, Excalibur Almaz staged an open house event introducing two newly acquired space stations to the public. The event was held at the Jurby airfield hanger bay on the Isle of Man.

Students Peek Inside the RRV

Students peek inside the Excalibur Almaz (EA) Return Reentry Vehicle (RRV). This photo was taken on June 2, 2011.

Inside the Excalibur Capsule

Potential future astronauts sit inside the Excalibur Almaz Capsule (RRV). This photo was taken on September 22, 2011.

Excalibur Almaz Capsule (RRV)

An Excalibur Almaz (EA) Return Reentry Vehicle (RRV). This image was taken Sep. 30, 2011.

EA Station Concept Illustration

Excalibur Almaz space station concept illustration. Photo released June 1, 2011.

Excalibur Almaz Lunar Cycler Concept

Excalibur Almaz Lunar Cycler concept art.

Excalibur Almaz Station Cutaway Drawing

Excalibur Almaz's conceptual cutaway drawing of the proposed space station. Image released June 1, 2011.

EA Station Concept Illustration

Diagram of an Excalibur Almaz Space Station, also depicting a timeline of Soviet spacecraft. This image was released on June 1, 2011.