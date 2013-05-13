Inside NASA's Space Weather Tracking Center (Photos)

NASA's Space Weather Wall

NASA/GSFC/Bill Hrybyk

Members of the media tour Goddard Space Flight Center Heliophysics and are treated to displays on the Hyperwall and talks by Antti Pulkkinen and David Sibeck at the Space Weather Center.

NASA's STEREO Spacecraft Records CME on Dec. 26, 2011

NASA

NASA's STEREO-B spacecraft snapped this shot of an Earth-directed coronal mass ejection (CME) erupting from the sun on Dec. 26, 2011. The CME can be seen billowing into space to the sun's right.

Heliophysics Media Tour

NASA/GSFC/Bill Hrybyk

SOHO Spacecraft Snaps New Photo After Glitch

NASA/ESA

The Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), which is jointly managed by NASA and the European Space Agency, took this photo of the sun on May 11, 2012, after recovering from a technical glitch. The bright speck to the left of the center of the image is the planet Jupiter.

Heliophysics at NASA's Goddard

NASA/GSFC/Bill Hrybyk

SDO's Ultra-high Definition View of 2012 Venus Transit - 304 Angstrom

NASA/SDO/AIA

On June 5-6 2012, SDO is collecting images of one of the rarest predictable solar events: the transit of Venus across the face of the sun. This event happens in pairs eight years apart that are separated from each other by 105 or 121 years. The last transit was in 2004 and the next will not happen until 2117. This image was captured June 5, 2012.

The Sun Revealed

NASA/GSFC/Bill Hrybyk

Solar Flare SDO Photo

NASA/SDO/AIA

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory snapped this multi-wavelength extreme ultraviolet image of the sun, showing the Aug. 1, 2010, solar eruption that blasted charged particles toward Earth. The Class C3 solar flare triggered stunning aurora displays and geomagnetic storms on Earth that lasted about 12 hours.

David Sibeck at the Space Weather Center

NASA/GSFC/Bill Hrybyk

SOHO Sunspots March 7, 2011

SOHO

SOHO spacecraft viewed these sunspots on March 7, 2011.

Space Weather Up Close

NASA/GSFC/Bill Hrybyk

